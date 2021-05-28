Zumba on the Waterfront

Zumba is back at the Buffalo Waterfront starting Tuesday June 1st at 6pm. Lauren Moloney Ford discusses getting the Zumba classes back in person and policies in place this year. For more information on the Zumba classes or other Canalside activities, please visit : buffalowaterfront.com/canalside.
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 15:14:01-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.