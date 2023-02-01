Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Youngest woman to be appointed chairwoman while serving in her first term

Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 16:13:45-05

Chairwoman April Baskin is the youngest to ever be appointed chairwoman in her first term of serving in in the history of legislature. What better way to start off Black History Month than marking black history? She sat with Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to talk about what inspires her, who some of her heroes are, some of her goals for Buffalo and introduced us to her son Josiah. Black history month is a big inspiration for so many, and she is no exception.

For more information go to https://www2.erie.gov/legislature/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up