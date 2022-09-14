BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here are all the details about Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention which is happening this Sunday!

Just a heads up, one of the graphics in our video does say the event is "Saturday", but it is this Sunday, September 18 from 9am to 1pm (class from 10:30 am-12:30 pm) at 500 Seneca Street in Buffalo, NY.

Beginner and experienced yogis alike are welcome to experience the mental and physical health benefits of yoga at the second annual Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention presented by Independent Health and Power Yoga Buffalo. This Yogathon will raise awareness of suicide prevention and funds to benefit mental health programs at Mental Health Advocates of WNY.

Registration for the Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention is $25. To register or for more information, go online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mhaoeci/event/853416/

“There is no denying the strong connection between mind and body,” said Jennifer Picone, Manager, Corporate Wellness, Independent Health. “The practice of yoga has the potential to transform bodies, minds, and lives. By using the tools of yoga – breathing, movement and mindful meditation – participants will begin to experience how this practice can directly support mental health and wellness.”

The Yogathon for Suicide Awareness & Prevention, led by certified yoga instructors from Power Yoga of Buffalo, includes one large community class for those of all abilities with a balanced journey through meditation, energizing movement, restorative movement and deep rest.

“You don’t have to be an experienced yogi to participate,” said Jamie Pearsen, of Power Yoga Buffalo. “The class is designed to be fun, empowering and deeply invigorating for your mind and body. By bringing your mind, movement, and breath together, you will discover the power and vitality of your own body.”

Participants are welcome to move at their own pace. Teachers will support each practice with intentional cueing and language that keeps everyone connected to their body and breath throughout class.

Countless individuals and families are touched by mental illness. Left untreated, a manageable condition can turn into a life-altering crisis. Emergency department visits in the US for suspected suicide attempts among girls ages 12-17 have increased 51% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some really important links for Mental Health resources:

https://www.independenthealth.com/mentalhealth

https://www.MHAWNY.org

And if you need to talk to someone, please don't hesitate to call this Mental Health Association of Erie County number: 716-886-1242

Thanks to Melinda DuBois from #MHAWNY & Jennifer Picone from Independent Health for being on AM Buffalo this morning!

