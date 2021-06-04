Yoga move to improve your balance, flexibility, and strength

In this week's Fitness Friday tip, Robbie Raugh shows us the yoga tree pose that helps strengthen your lower body and abs. The tree pose helps with balance, flexibility and strength. For more information, please click here robbieraugh.com.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:31:49-04
