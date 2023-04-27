YMCA Summer Camp and the YMCA is building a new facility in North Buffalo

Mike Baggerman, Communications Director, Danielle Rob, VP of Community Impact and Jilyana Baumgarden joined Emily and Mercedes on bring your child to work day to talk about programs that the YMCA offers along with summer camps. Mike spoke to the camp options that are either daily or weeks long and the benefits of both and the benefits to both the children and the parents.

Just a couple of days ago, the YMCA revealed plans for a location on Elmwood Avenue. The 65 thousand square foot, $30 million dollar facility will serve neighbors int he 14206 zip code and beyond. Danielle spoke to what the facility will offer and how the community can join in to help

Jilyana had fun getting the kids moving to give a preview of the fun offered for children that participate in the YMCA activities.

For more information go to: YMCABN.org [ymcabuffaloniagara.org]