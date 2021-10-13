WUFO Health and Wealth Expo is this weekend

The WUFO Health and Wealth Expo is this Friday and Saturday at Kleinhan’s Music Hall.

Mel Camp talks with Sheila Brown from WUFO and David Scott who is the director of diversity and inclusion at Roswell. This is the 20th year of the Health and Wealth Expo and Sheila says health and wealth is so important to everyone so you can’t have wealth without health. The way they are doing it this year is all their syndicated shows starting with De De in the Morning, Sasha the Diva and then Chubb Rock Show will all be live at Kleinhan’s.

David Scott says Roswell views health and wellness beyond the critical care that we provide, and it is important that people understand about the COVID-19 vaccine which is one thing we are going to be discussing there and also prostate cancer and breast cancer are going to be focuses of workshops we are doing. But, additionally, he says, we are partners with WUFO because they have the same vision, we have in regards to health and wellness.

For more information go to power965radio.com