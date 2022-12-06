Wow your guests with a grazing board for the holidays

If you are looking to WOW your family and friends this season with the ultimate grazing board, look no further. Emily and Mercedes were joined by Tops Markets to show us all how to do a charcuterie board this is just more than meats and cheeses. Kathy Sautter-Public and Media Relations Manager and Brian Freeman, specialty cheese category business manager said it right when they said, boards don’t have to be an appetizer, they can be the meal. If you are a cheese fan, Tops has you covered with pairings that will have your guests coming back for more.

For more information on recipes and pairings, head to their website at Topsmarkets.com/Christmas.