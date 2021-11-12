Wow them in winter - Tips for winter hair and skin

Celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar says a lot of people they tend to forget about their feet during the winter when the weather gets colder. We really don’t get pedicures and Milly says don’t do that. Make sure you are also keeping your feet feeling soft. A quick and easy way to do it is get a bucket of water, take a ¼ cup of Listerine and put your feet in it for about ten minutes and she says all that dead skin you have will come right off.

The weather is getting colder, so your skin is getting drier. Millie says to check out the new Olay body lotion skin collection. She says it is the perfect formula to really hydrate skin during colder months for visibly firmer more radiant skin. The collection was crafted by skin care experts.

It is glam season. Millie says everyone should check out the new JOAH “Drinks on me” collection. You have this gorgeous 12 pen pigment rich eye shadow pallet, three lip oils that leave your lips kissable soft and three gel liners that will make your eyes pop and all of the collection is in beautiful rose gold packaging.

Milly says she loves Nu Skin because they are a premium beauty wellness brand that works with the latest science and technology and their new product is the beauty focus collagen plus. It is a peach flavored supplement drink that supports collagen and elastic production, visibly reducing the appearance lines and fine wrinkles. She says each pouch is only 20 calories, but it has this delicious peach flavor, with no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. She says it works even better with other Nu Skin topical products.

The OGX’s new extra strength biotin and collagen shampoo and conditioner is infused with vitamin B7, biotin, collagen, bamboo fiber extract, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. Milly says it does not weigh hair down and in fact makes your hair feel much thicker and fuller. It is safe for all hair types and it is sulfate free and it is under ten dollars.

