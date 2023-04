Today on AM Buffalo our guest co-host was world renown, Grammy award winning conductor JoAnn Falletta. Joann and Mercedes talk about what brought her here to Buffalo and what she loves about WNY as well as the history of Kleinhan’s.

It is Dyngus Day, a day of Polish pride. Joann Falletta shares her love of Poland and tells us about her trips to Poland including one with the Buffalo Philharmonic.