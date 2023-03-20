Women’s History Month – Trina Burruss

All month we are honoring women for Women’s History Month. Today Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa spoke with Trinaa Burruss. Trina is the president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

Trina says that the United Way supports a number of programs through key agencies and they are also doing a lot of thought leadership, so behind the scenes work that no one really sees but hopefully benefits from. Trina says, “To be able to lead such an important organization in the community, I’m honored really and surprised.”