Women's History Month - Renee Petties-Jones

Renee Petties-Jones joined the ladies on AM Buffalo to talk about the NFJC. The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York, Inc. promotes understanding and respect among people of all races, religions, and cultures through advocacy, conflict resolution, and education. In honor of women's history month, Renee was highlighted for all of her work in the community to bring people together. For more information please go to: nfjcwny.org/about.html