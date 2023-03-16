Women’s History Month – Founder of the Coppola firm and chair elect of NAWBO National

Lisa Coppola is the founder of The Coppola Firm and chair elect of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). NAWBO is a non-profit org based in Washington DC and is the only dues-paying national membership organization that represents the United States 12 million plus women business owners. It was borne of Women Business Owners in the 1970s who wanted to be treated equitably as owners of businesses;

The Buffalo Niagara region is home to a robust, healthy NAWBO chapter, and there are 100s of WBOs in the Buffalo Niagara Region. NAWBO focuses its efforts on advocacy, education, and leadership opportunities for women entrepreneurs

For more information on NAWBO visit NAWBO.org.