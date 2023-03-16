Women’s History Month - First black woman to direct and choreograph for Shea’s-“Once on This Island”

A native of Buffalo, New York, Naila Ansari is a Cum Laude graduate of Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts program and holds an MFA from the University at Buffalo. She is an assistant professor at SUNY Buffalo State University in Theater and Africana Studies.

Naila Ansari recently served as the choreographer for "Black Roots Summer," named Best Theater by the New York Times, and praised by -Directed and Choreographed her adaptation of Shea's first produced show, "Once on this Island".

Naila has a podcast entitled "This is Joy" on the Alive Podcast network, the first Black woman-owned podcast distribution company in the country.

She is a current Interfaith America fellow for the Black Interfaith Project in partnership with the African American Museum for History and Culture Smithsonian where she recently presented her production of the "Movement of Joy."