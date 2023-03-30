Women’s History Month – Dr. Tamara O. Alsace

We’re in the final week of Women’s History Month and we had another amazing woman on the show today. Mercedes Wilson sat down with Dr. Tamara O. Alsace, the former director of the Multilingual department of Buffalo Public schools. She shared with us some insight into her former position, inspiration plus a little advice to the women making their way up.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 17:00:35-04
