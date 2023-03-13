Women’s History Month: Celebrating W.N.Y. Women making history – Sheila Brown

March is Women’s History Month and all month we will be celebrating women of Western New York who are making history. Today’s guest is Sheila Brown. She is the first black woman to own a radio station in Buffalo and also was the youngest person in the country to own a radio station.

Sheila Brown started out at age 21 as an entry level salesperson at WUFO radio station and after three years became the sales manager. After 14 years at WUFO Sheila left her job there and as she left said she was one day going to buy it and she did. Today, Sheila Brown owns two radio stations in Buffalo and a radio station in Atlanta.

Sheila is a mom of three, two of which are twins and has been married to Kenny Brown for 32 years.

