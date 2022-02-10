Women in STEM - Mel talks with meteorologist Michelle McLeod

Mel talks with meteorologist Michelle McLeod about being a meteorologist. What do you need to be a meteorologist? Michelle tells her you need math, physics and some computer science along with your core subjects. She says it is a very rigorous science heavy and math heavy major and a lot of people don’t know that.

A lot of people may balk at the STEM careers and going into STEM at school because they say they are not good at math. Michelle says it shouldn’t be a barrier to entry and says she was awful at math growing up and sys it took her a few times going back to college and finally finding a good professor who not only knew math but knew how to convey the information to people who didn’t know it, for her to get a good understanding of math.

Michelle says the second part that is important in teaching people in math and physics is not shamming them. She says there is this culture that you should automatically know everything or people are afraid to ask questions, especially when you are in college and you are paying these teachers to convey that information, so never be afraid to ask a question and don’t let your classmates shame you but, there is that you know assumption that we should just know it and if we knew it we wouldn’t have to go to school. She says if you want to do it, don’t let anyone stop you.