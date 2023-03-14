Women in sports – The Fredonia Blue Devils cheer team

Mercedes Wilson visited Fredonia State College and spoke with three of the cheerleaders and the coach.

Cheerleaders Hanna Gist, Hailey Garrison and Lianna Czelusta love what they do, and they say it is exciting for them not just the games, but everyday thanks to the sisterhood that has been created.

Head Coach Julie Troche has been a coach more than 20 years and at the college level this is her nineth year. She says, “I started coaching because I saw the need for leadership in young women and just empowering them and so taking on that leadership role and being able to really influence young athletes, especially women athletes became really important.”

Cheerleading plays into their leadership roles. Coach Julie says to be a cheerleader you really have to have the skills to want to get out there in front of people and show your best and at time show your worst and to be able to recover from it. She says the cheerleaders and their leadership is super important because they get opportunities not only to lead on campus but also off campus in volunteer opportunities and take ownership of them.