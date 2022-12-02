Women in sports: D'Youville Lacrosse team

Women in sports is a segment that highlights teams across WNY. Today the D’Youville Lacrosse team was in the spotlight and these young women are exceptional. The hard work and dedication that they put in to have a winning season is evident. Mercedes had a chance to chat with a couple of the players and the coach. This happened to be the day that coach also received an award. The message of hard work paying off and never giving up is one that every single player speaks to every time they step on the field.