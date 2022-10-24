Women in Sports - Daemen University women’s bowling team

The Daemen University Women’s Bowling team is comprised of young women that are here to win! Emily and Mercedes met them at Allie Brandt Lanes in Lockport as they were practicing for their season ahead. Bowling is not only a very physical game, it’s mental and the team mentality is very evident amongst this group. Coach Carrie has been bowling since she was a kid and is very happy to see young women receiving scholarships today that they traditionally have not received. The Daemen women's bowling team has won 12 of its 15 matches so far and this past weekend the Wildcats won all five of their matches to claim first place at the Grapevine Classic in Erie, Pa. Congrats ladies, we are cheering you on!