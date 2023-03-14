WNY Equifest is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds on March 18th & 19th. This weekend’s event welcomes horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers, clinicians, riders, and vendors to celebrate the horse industry in New York State.

Kirby Palmer, WNY Equifest tells us that Equifest is an event based on the horse. Whether you are a horse owner or a horse lover, it’s an event to learn all sorts of things, whether it’s new techniques in the industry, different disciplines and you can learn about different disciplines, different feed, different ways to care for your horse.

Becca Lickfield, WNY Equifest, shares that on Saturday at 1:30pm there will be a roping competition with two age divisions, 12 and under and 13 and older.

Some of the highlights of the 2023 edition of WNY Equifest include Polocrosse Team Riding, Eternal Flame Mounted Archery, learning the 4 C’s of horsemanship, the EquiFirst Aid East Coast which teaches you how to handle day-to-day care, safety and emergency response for horses while waiting for a vet to arrive, Redlight Therapy with animals, tack and saddle fitting for trail riders and more.

This is a free event with free parking.

For more information and a schedule of events visit The-Fairgrounds.com.