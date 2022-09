Today is the first game of the season and the Buffalo Bills are playing the Los Angeles Rams. Emily and Mercedes talk with WKBW’s Michael Schwartz who is in Los Angeles covering the game and the fans who are there to support the Bills.

Bills fans have been celebrating since yesterday and are excited to be there to see the game in person. Michael shares a few of those stories from people who traveled to California and from our Bills fans who live out west.

GO BILLS!!!