Winter Fun at Canalside

Mercedes and Emily take AM Buffalo outside for the day at Canalside to showcase all of the fun activities that are open this winter. Mercedes learns how to ice skate with the help of General Manager Lauren Moloney Ford. For more information on when the rink is open for skating, please visit Buffalowaterfront.com.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 15:05:32-05
