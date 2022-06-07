William Mattar Law Offices: Putting our Bike Safety knowledge to the test!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are soaring. It's a fact.

So to help save you a little cash on gas you may be hitting the road on a bike.

This is bicycle safety month.

So before you hit the road, make sure you are wearing a helmet.

Plus familiarize yourself with which side of the road you need to ride on.

And what about signaling?

Megan Lederhouse, from the Law Offices of William Mattar put our own Emily Lampa and Seamus Gallivan from Slow Roll Buffalo to the test.

For more safety information from William Mattar, just go to: www.williammattar.com