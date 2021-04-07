William Mattar Law Offices – National Distractive Driving Awareness Month

The William Mattar Law offices are preparing for National Distractive Driving Awareness Month, which is in April. Megan Lederhouse, says their offices focus on helping people after motor vehicle accidents which is why raising awareness on something like distracted driving is so important to them, especially for teens, you adults or people who are new to the road. She says they are tentatively offering their Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted program to local high schools virtually. In the past, they presented it in person but due to social distancing guidelines they are offering virtual presentations.

Megan Lederhouse says their trial attorney team worked hard to add statistics and videos that are timely and relevant to high school students speaking about injuries, how you could hurt yourself of someone else but also on topics such as your freedom. A high school student that is getting ready to go off to college, just got their driver’s license and how that can all be taken away due to distractive driving. They have local schools have been scheduling this presentation for years now and take it very seriously especially around the time of prom. She says although face-to-face presentations are not possible right now, doesn’t make this topic any less important, so they will be accommodating hybrid schedules with live presentations with their trial attorneys so that students have a chance to participate, ask questions, and speak to their attorneys.

If you a teacher, principal, superintendent and would like to get your school involved visit their website, WilliamMattar.com and under their community page you will see the Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted page. There is a short inquiry form for you to fill out and they will contact you. If you have any questions or would like to speak to Megan Lederhouse directly her contact information is on that page as well.

The weather is getting nicer and the William Mattar Law offices wants to remind everyone to take your time and be careful on the roads and, also watch out for motorcycles.

For more information visit WilliamMattar.com by clicking here or give them a call at 444-4444.

