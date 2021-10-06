William Mattar Law Offices – Fire Safety and Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Fire Safety month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every October the William Mattar Law Offices turns their logo pink to support breast cancer awareness. Megan Lederhouse William Mattar outreach coordinator says all their logos, commercials and even the sign outside their Williamsville office goes pink and it’s really important to raise awareness. She says we’ve had a lot of people affected with family members with breast cancer at the firm so it is really important to the people who work at our firm and we are very proud to once again support The American Cancer Society with the Making Strides event across the New York State, so all the events across New York State we are sponsoring. The event in Buffalo will take place on October 16th at the Outer Harbor. She says so please anybody that wants to help us with support, raising awareness and funds for research with the American Cancer Society you can find information on our website, WilliamMattar.com

Another initiative the William Mattar Law Offices is supporting is fire safety. October is Fire Safety Awareness Month. Megan says one of the statistics they learned is that three of every home fire deaths results from fires in homes that either don’t have a working smoke alarm or faulty smoke alarm. She says it is statistics like that which is why this awareness campaign is so important and, also why we are running the smoke detector giveaway program for the entire month of October.

How do you get a free smoke detector? Megan says they partnered with Ed Young True Value Hardware, a locally owned business right on Main Street in Williamsville. Anyone that wants to enter for a free smoke detector go to WilliamMattar.com and under the community section, with all our campaigns you will see the fire and safety page. There is a quick form to fill out and once you submit that form you will receive an email with a certificate. Print the certificate and bring it to Ed Young for your free smoke detector. Megan says the program runs through October, but the supply is limited so go on the website as soon as possible and print that certificate out for your free smoke detector.

For more information go to WilliamMattar.com