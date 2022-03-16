William Mattar Law Offices – Driver safety campaign for new drivers

How well do you think you would do if you had to take a driver’s test today? There are some tricky questions in that test. Car accident attorney William Mattar launches a safety campaign for new drivers. Megan Lederhouse, outreach coordinator at William Mattar says it is not a coincidence that we focus on the new driver campaign when we see the weather improve. She says a lot of people might not know it, but historically we see an increase in auto accidents when the weather improves. Megan says this is great for new drivers, but it is also good for experienced drivers because sometimes we need a little bit of a reminder this time of year.

The safe driver campaign leads into the distracted driving campaign in April. Megan says we are all guilty of maybe when the weather gets better, kind of just relaxing a little bit and sometimes distracted driving can come into play, so this campaign will roll into that one. She says we will then once again be presenting our drive distracted, lives impacted program at local high schools so if you are a teacher listening today, a superintendent, a principal, we really want to get these in-person programs scheduled again. Megan says usually they are scheduled at the end of the year and we’ve had schools schedule them on the day of prom and they make it a requirement of the kids to attend the presentation in order to go to proms. They are being proactive to keep these kids safe on prom night.

For more information go to WilliamMattar.com

716-444-4444