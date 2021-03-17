William Mattar Law Offices – Colon Cancer Awareness campaign

William Mattar Law offices wants to remind everybody that March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Megan Lederhouse, outreach coordinator says they are partnering with the New York State Department of Health’s Cancer Services Program (CSP) to support those affected in our community. As part of the campaign the CSP and William Mattar Law offices are working together to provide education and resources that are available to our community. She says some facts you may not know about colon cancer such as colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in both men and women. It is also the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and 90% of those diagnosed have no family history.

Who should be screened for colon cancer? All men and women ages 50 – 75 should be screened, however, at risk men and women may have to start earlier.

How can someone be screened for cancer? Megan Lederhouse says the Cancer Services Program (CSP) offers free screenings for eligible uninsured New York residents. William Mattar Law offices is joining the CSP to inform the community that these services are available.

For more information as well as a list of locations for the CSP throughout New York State go to WilliamMattar.com.

Megan Lederhouse says helping people is what they do. To to learn more about these topics and how they are helping their clients and people in our community go to WilliamMattar.com by clicking here or give them a call at 444-4444.

