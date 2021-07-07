William Mattar Law Offices – 6th Annual In the Heat, Check the Seat campaign

Megan Lederhouse William Mattar outreach coordinator says the William Mattar Law office is launching their 6th Annual In the Heat, Check the Seat campaign to help raise awareness to help keep our children and pets safe in hot vehicles this summer.

They want to get the information out there about just how hot a vehicle can become within minutes, even if the temperature is not that high outside, she says we have to remember that it quickly rises much higher inside a vehicle even with the windows cracked.

Megan says what’s important to remember about children and pets for example is, smaller lungs can become distressed a lot quicker than an adult. Even with the window cracked, it is not enough.

If you are traveling and you are going into a store, even if it is only for a few minutes, do not leave the pet in the vehicle. Another thing to remember when taking your pet for a walk is that if you can’t put your hand on that pavement for at least five seconds don’t walk your pet on the pavement.

For more information and more tips go to WilliamMattar.com.

716-444-4444

