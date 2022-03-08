When to file a worker's compensation case

John Federice, from Gielowski, Federice, and Caligiuri, LLP talks with Emily about when is the right time to file a worker's compensation claim. John discusses the steps that you need to take to report and claim an injury. Incidents that occur when you are on the clock while you are working remotely at home could also qualify for a worker's compensation claim. Injuries and illnesses need to be reported to management as soon as possible. For more information, please visit

WorkersComp-Buffalo.com.