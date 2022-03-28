What is Yakult?

Yakult makes it easy to get your daily dose of probiotics. It was created in Japan in 1935. Today, Yakult is made in California and sold in 40 countries and regions around the world. However, Yakult has only been in Western New York a couple of years and not everyone has tried it, which is why Mel decided to launch a Yakult ambush, so people could have a taste test.

Today, her target is Mercedes Wilson. Let’s see what she thinks of the world’s leading probiotic.

You can find Yakult at your local Wegmans or Walmart.

For more information go to yakultusa.com