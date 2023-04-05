What is the CARE Project?

CARE is a theater education program that draws on lessons from social-emotional learning theories, trauma-informed care, and evidence-based literacy learning for students in grades K-8. It uses theater techniques and exercises to help students develop empathy and broaden their understanding of each other and the world around them, empowering them with valuable tools that can be applied throughout their lives.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 15:08:37-04
