What is ringing in the ear?

Tinnitus is a result to changes to your hearing. It can be hearing loss; it could be measurable hearing loss and sometimes no hearing loss detected by their hearing test, but they suffer from tinnitus. Dr. Mike Schmidt, audiologist, says tinnitus is actually pretty common. It’s about 15% of the global population and about 85% of those people suffer hearing loss as well. A very common thing he hears is nothing can be done about this. People are often told that and unfortunately that’s what they think. They think they have to live with it and that’s not the case. Dr. Schmidt wants to give hope to people. If you have ringing in your ears, whether it is ringing or rushing sound or the sound of the ocean and some hear music. Dr. Schmidt says there are many forms of tinnitus. It’s not always a high pitch ringing. No matter what it is, he says to come into them, get an evaluation and see where your hearing stands. He says the one thing that can really treat and help tinnitus is treating your hearing loss because the hearing loss is probably the cause and if you can treat the cause you are giving your brain less reason to produce it.

