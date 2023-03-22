Western New York's LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair

Ronald Piaseczny, JD, LMHC president and co-founder of Niagara Pride joined Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa to talk about the WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair.

The WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by Niagara Pride is taking place on March 25th. This fair is designed to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community about WNY providers who offer various health and wellness services such as physical, mental health, recovery, legal, housing that are LGBTQ+ specific and/or affirming. There will be over 30 vendors there to share information about the services they offer.

The event is free and open to anyone in the WNY community. It will take place in the main gym at Niagara County Community college from 9am to 12pm on March 25th.

Some of the services Niagara Pride offers include: LGBTQ+ Diversity and Inclusivity Trainings for businesses and organizations, the Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, Niagara County GSA Grants, Know your status, WNY LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Training Conference, WNY Pride 5K race, Community-based Pride Celebrations – Niagara Falls Pride, Newfane Pride, North Tonawanda Pride and coming in 2023, Lockport Pride!

For more information about Niagara Pride, visit their website at http://niagarapride.org

You can also email them at info@niagarapride.org, or check them out on Facebook (Niagara Pride (serving all of WNY)).