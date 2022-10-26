Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Nicole Ferguson – Healthy boundaries

Dr. Nicole Ferguson joined us today on AM Buffalo for Wellness Wednesday to talk about healthy boundaries. Dr. Nicole believes this is something that everyone should have as part of their self-care. She talked about what a boundary is, the different types of boundaries, the importance of them and how they can be healthy. Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of the book Unstoppable Joy and can be found on social media.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy. For more information visit unstoppablejoybook.com

You can also follow Dr. Nicole Ferguson on Facebook @doctornicoleferguson

