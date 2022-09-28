Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Nicole Ferguson – Core beliefs

What are core beliefs? Dr. Nicole says, “Core beliefs are our fundamental beliefs that we believe about ourselves, and it influences our thinking and how we interact with the world.” When asked for examples of negative core beliefs, Dr. Nicole says that some negative core beliefs we can hold about ourselves are, I’m not good enough; I’m not worthy of love and respect; I have to be perfect. She says “These are things we will take and use that in terms how we go about navigating the world. A core belief of I’m not good enough or I’m not deserving may look like not applying for a job when acted out because you believe you don’t deserve it.”

We are not born with core beliefs. Dr. Nicole says someone has taught us this or we learned through experience that kind of reinforces this belief. Also, she says, “no one wakes up on their 18th birthday and says okay all the core beliefs I thought about myself are now gone, you actually have to work to dispel those beliefs and we also have to challenge those beliefs as well.”

Dr. Nicole tells us the good thing is that core beliefs are learned and everything that is learned can be unlearned and that is the premise we go off of in therapy in that we challenge those core beliefs. She says you want to question where you have those core beliefs, who taught them to you, and also, what is your first memory of that core belief and how that kind of propelled you to incorporate that core belief into your psyche and then we challenge people to incorporate beliefs that better fit their story, better fit their narrative. The fact that core beliefs are based off of your truth means that truth can be altered, can be changed and you can develop more positive core beliefs that are more dominant that you feel resonate with your truth.”

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says, “I just want to empower people to know that if there are core beliefs that don’t resonate you, you don’t have to accept them, that you are always willing to grow and to change to become better a better person, a better you.”

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy. For more information visit unstoppablejoybook.com

You can also follow Dr. Nicole Ferguson on Facebook @doctornicoleferguson