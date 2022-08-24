Wellness Wednesday – What melatonin does for sleep

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach says this week’s sleep tip addresses one of the most frequently asked question she is asked and that is about the use of melatonin. She says, “While there is a number of hormones in the body that influences sleep there is only one that is known as a sleep hormone and that’s melatonin. With the rise in sleep challenges the term is synonymous with sleep but is often misunderstood, with most people not understanding what it is or what it does to help with sleep.”

Soda says the first thing you know is that it is a sleep regulator not a sleep initiator. It is also a hormone that is produced naturally in our body. She says most can produce enough to sleep on their own, however there are steps you can take to make the most of natural melatonin production.

The first is light regulation as production in the body is triggered by darkness and suppressed by light. She says you can boost it in other ways. For instance, there are foods to boost levels like Gogi berries, Montmorency cherries, pistachios, walnuts, kiwi and tomatoes are all natural sources of melatonin. You can also help its release by diffusing cedar wood essential oil.

Soda says, “One of the important things to know is that over-the-counter melatonin supplements are not well regulated and often contain much higher doses than recommended in studies. There are also only certain individuals that can benefit from its use such as shift workers or the elderly. Lastly, a recent report came out to speak against the use by children as we have seen an increase in its misuse resulting in overdosing.”

Soda says if you or your little one is having difficulty in sleeping, melatonin is not the solution. The most significant improvements for sleep come from learning to incorporate habits that can promote a natural, healthy sleep cycle.

For more information go to startwithsleep.com

