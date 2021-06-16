Wellness Wednesday – Weather the storms of life

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says her favorite author was Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. She was an expert on grief. In her book on grief and grieving with David Kessler she wrote “the Grand Canyon was not punished by windstorms over hundreds of years, it was created by them. Dr. Nicole says you are the creation with the unbelievable power to weather life’s toughest storms.” She totally believes that the harshest obstacles are really life’s steppingstones to greatness. We grow wiser and we grow stronger not from the good times but by overcoming the bad. Dr. Nicole says life has many challenges but the good news that you are an overcomer. You have the unbelievable strength to get through any of life’s storms that may come your way. She goes on to say you are stronger than that which comes against you and that is why you will be victorious, so step into that victory and keep fighting and as always be well.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

