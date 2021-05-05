Wellness Wednesday – The ten-minute method

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says there is a cool method to try if you lack motivation getting things done or are feeling overwhelmed. It is called the ten-minute method. What you do is take any task and you decide to commit only ten minutes to it. After the ten minutes is over you can decide if you want to work for ten additional minutes or call it quits. Dr. Nicole says the greatest part of this method is that you tend to work far more then ten minutes. She says she usually ends up working an hour or even two hours when she applies this method. The issue here is not the task at hand, it’s the motivation in getting started. If you feel overwhelmed, you are likely to just shut down. The greatest part about this method is that it tricks your mind into thinking it’s not a big deal. Ten minutes goes by extremely fast and if you get ten minutes into a task and feel that you aren’t as productive as you like you can just stop working on it. Dr. Nicole says she tries this method with everything. It works in just about every area. She says to give it a try and be well.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

For more information click here.

