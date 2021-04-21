Wellness Wednesday – The power of sleep

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says she is a night owl, so she tends to stay up really late and then suffers in the morning. She says sleep hygiene is so important for mood management and not just mood management, but also handling stress, thinking clearly, making good decisions and reacting appropriately, so all in all being cranky has its consequences.

Dr. Nicole says to set your alarm so you get eight hours of sleep. She says she knows it is tough but it is for the best. Make sure you are going to bed at a decent time. Dr. Nicole says going to bed at 10pm and getting up at 6am yields much better results than going to bed at 1am and trying to get up at 9am. Get your beauty sleep.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

