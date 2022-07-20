Wellness Wednesday – The power of napping…is it for everyone

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach says today we are taking about napping and whether to nap or not to nap. She says when it comes to napping it is all about timing.

To get the most from our naps, think ten to twenty minutes, known as a power nap. That helps with our productivity, our alertness and our reaction time. She says we also want to make sure we are taking that nap before 4pm so you don’t disrupt evening sleep.

If you are looking to take a longer nap she says around 90 minutes is great because it is an adult sleep cycle, but if we are sleeping anything shorter that 45 – 60 minutes or over and we are not timing our sleep that’s when we can wake up disorientated and then the nap doesn’t provide any benefits.

Also, she says, if you are someone that finding that you have to nap on a daily basis, that you find you are excessively sleepy, it’s affecting your daytime functioning, it might be time to talk to someone about your sleep health