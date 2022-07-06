Wellness Wednesday – The importance of rest

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach says rest is the bridge between good and bad sleep. Soda says, “Many of you may not know it but there are different types of rest, all of them vital to helping us feel in control and reaching a place to lay down our heads and heed the benefits. As a society we have traditionally adopted a hustle all day, look how much I can get done mentality and it often backfires, killing our creativity and ability to reconnect with ourselves and those around us. The truth is rest is important work. Focusing on rest takes a conscious effort. It involves setting limits and boundaries and saying yes to yourself and your wellbeing. We often spend so much time doing and not enough time being. With the growing mental health concern, it’s important to take the time to assess and reflect on what you need and to actively address it.”

There are seven types of rest that we need. Soda says, the first being physical, but we also need mental, emotional, sensory, social, creative and spiritual rest. Each plays a role in helping us reset and practice the self-care needed to manage our stress and to sleep well.