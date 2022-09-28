Wellness Wednesday – Snoring: causes and possible solutions

Do you snore or find yourself losing sleep due to a snoring partner? Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep expert says snoring is common and can be a result of a number of reasons. It is also a problem that affects upwards of 90 million Americans. It is caused when the muscles in the throat relax while we sleep. She says the most frequent when the tongue falls back, and the throat becomes narrow and soft. Soda says, “Many contributing factors can lead to snoring including our sleep position, alcohol consumption, nasal problems including allergies, dry air, dehydration, the anatomy of your mouth or structure of your nose and throat.” She says some natural snore relievers include: side sleeping, weight loss, use of humidifier/dehumidifier, maintaining healthy air quality levels through ventilation and dusting, limiting or avoiding alcohol before bed, throat and tongue exercises, avoiding dairy and big meals late at night and staying hydrated – make sure to drink enough water throughout the day. Soda says if you find you or your partner are not only snoring but have short pauses in breathing, it may be time for a sleep study to determine if a breathing sleep disorder is present.

For more information go to startwithsleep.com