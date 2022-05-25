Wellness Wednesday – Sleep tips for shift workers

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach shares a sleep tip for shift workers. She says we have a number of industries that work outside the traditional 9 to 5 shift. Everything from healthcare works to hospitality, transportation to our first responders and protective services and this type of work can be very difficult because our bodies never adjust to it.

Soda says it’s really important that we take steps to support our sleep to minimize workplace accidents, reduce drowsy driving and support our health.

She says, “one of my best tips it to make sure you anchor your sleep on the days that you work and the days that you are off. This in-turn will help keep your body in line to minimize the effect of sleep deprivation.