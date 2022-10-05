Wellness Wednesday – Seven types of rest that we need

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep expert says rest is the bridge between good and bad sleep. There are different types of rest. She says all of them are vital to keeping us in control and reach a place lay down our heads and heed the benefits.

Soda says the truth is, rest is important work. Focusing on rest is a conscious effort. It involves setting limits and boundaries and saying yes to yourself and your own well-being. She says, “With the growing mental health concern, it is important to take the time to assess and reflect on what you need and to actively address it.”

There are seven types of rest in total that we need. They are physical, mental, emotional, sensory, social, creative, and spiritual rest. She says that each play a role in helping us to reset and practice the self-care needed to manage our stress and to sleep well.

For more information go to startwithsleep.com