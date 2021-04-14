Wellness Wednesday – Prioritize peace

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says it’s time for you to prioritize peace. Life is too chaotic for you to surround yourself with unnecessary drama. Notice how you feel when you are around people who are not just good for your mental health. Notice how your day goes when you are surrounded by constant negativity. Dr. Nicole says it is frustrating; it’s draining; it’s exhausting, and we do ourselves a disservice when we constantly live in that state. She says it is okay to fall in love with peace. It’s okay to surround yourself with positive people and not feel guilty about it. Remember we show love to ourselves when we surround ourselves with those who truly respect and value us so choose to live a peaceful life.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy. For more information click here.

You can follow Dr. Nicole Ferguson on Facebook @doctornicoleferguson