Wellness Wednesday – Practice gratitude

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says her grandmother would always say there is always something to be thankful for. Even on her worse days, when she could barely get out of bed, Dr. Ferguson says she would sit there and count all the things and all the people that she was most grateful for. Sometimes she would count the seemingly insignificant things like the pizza rolls in the fridge. She said it put things in perspective and even when things weren’t always going right in her life, she would at least count the fact that she had the support and resources to get her through it.

Today Dr. Ferguson encourages you to practice gratitude. Focus on the things you do have versus the things you don’t, and you’ll realize that it makes a world of difference.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

