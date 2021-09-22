Wellness Wednesday – No means no

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says this is your reminder that “no” is a complete sentence. She says don’t dismiss your right to say no to any task or favor by always insisting on adding an explanation to it. If the situation warrants an explanation, then by all means, feel free to add one. However, she says, know that your giving an explanation, is always in addition to your answer. Dr. Nicole says we are so conditioned in our society to always give a reason or an excuse for our answer when in reality no means no and anyone who is asking should be respectful of that decision.

