Wellness Wednesday - Mental health and the pandemic

Mercedes is live at Delaware Park talking with Dr. Kelly-Koran Luchey, life coach, therapist, counselor about mental health, coming out of the pandemic and what we need to do. Dr. Luchey says, “We all need to get a therapist. I think people wait for certain situations to occur, usually a crisis, major crisis and then they say oh I have to find a therapist. Just like everyone is instructed to have a primary care physician, please seek a good counselor and you can stay in contact with them, work with them as needed.”

She says as a result of COVID and the direct and indirect impact that COVID has had on individuals, both adults and children, it is much more difficult to get an appointment, so don’t wait until the last minute. Dr. Luchey says just like you have a primary physician, seek and find a good counselor as well. In an emergency call 911 or Crisis Services at 716-834-3131 and in Niagara County 716-285-3515.

Dr. Luchey says trauma can have a direct impact whether the person was present for the event or is just viewing the information on tv, in the media, on social media, in the newspaper. It takes a toll on us and we definitely need to check in with ourselves.

How do we check in with ourselves? Dr. Luchey says, “first and foremost thinking about, how I am feeling today. It’s okay to say I’m not okay because no one is going to have a good day, every day. It’s important to know.”