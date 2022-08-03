Wellness Wednesday – Light regulation

Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach says today we are taking about light regulation. You may have been told to avoid artificial light at night, that’s what emits from your cell phone or your television but light during the day is just as important. Soda says, “Getting in ten to fifteen minutes of natural light in the morning is equivalent to four to six hours of afternoon light and it kick-starts our circadian rhythm allowing us to produce a hormone that helps regulate our sleep later at night. Again, at the noon hour, from noon to 2pm, taking in that natural light, making sure to leave off those sunglasses as blue light is very important for us during the day, and again avoiding that artificial light at night. She goes on to say that there is a study out of Toronto that showed just paying attention to light regulation alone, getting that morning light, that noon light and avoiding that light at night helped improved the ability to fall asleep faster by 83% in those that suffer with insomnia.

For more information go to startwithsleep.com