Wellness Wednesday – Laughter is the best medicine

Dr. Nicole Ferguson says she loves using humor because she believes laughter is the best medicine and those who follow her on Facebook knows she loves posting memes and telling jokes to get through the day. It helps her and she says she knows it helps those around her even in the toughest and darkest of days. Dr. Nicole truly believes in the power of a hearty laugh to ease stress and symptoms of depression.

Today, Dr. Nicole wants you to invite laughter into your home. Watch a funny movie, a comedy show, look for a stand-up comedy you might enjoy or watch funny online videos that bring a smile to your face and laugh until your heart’s content.

Dr. Nicole Ferguson is the author of Unstoppable Joy.

You can follow Dr. Nicole Ferguson on Facebook @doctornicoleferguson

